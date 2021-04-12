Stifel CEO earns $10.7 million as earnings rise

CEO PAY IN A RECESSION: The average St. Louis CEO made roughly $7 million last year. With shareholders and workers suffering through a pandemic-induced recession, David Nicklaus and Jim Gallagher debate how much the big boss's pay should be reduced.

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Stifel Financial Chief Executive Ron Kruszewski has never gotten a salary increase, but he earned $10.7 million last year as the company's earnings rose.

That was a 30.5% increase over Kruszewski's 2019 compensation, according to figures disclosed Friday in Stifel's proxy statement. The St. Louis brokerage firm's earnings per share rose 15.5% last year and its share price climbed 25%.

Kruszewski's cash salary of $200,000 has been unchanged since he joined the firm in 1997. He received a $7.2 million bonus last year along with $3 million worth of stock, some of which is tied to performance.

Stifel's compensation committee noted that the company performed well "despite significant challenges from the global pandemic."

Kruszewski CEO earned 105 times as much as his median employee. Stifel calculated median pay of $101,813 for its 9,726 workers.

