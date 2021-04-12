 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stifel CEO earns $10.7 million as earnings rise
0 comments

Stifel CEO earns $10.7 million as earnings rise

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEO PAY IN A RECESSION: The average St. Louis CEO made roughly $7 million last year. With shareholders and workers suffering through a pandemic-induced recession, David Nicklaus and Jim Gallagher debate how much the big boss's pay should be reduced.

Stifel Financial Chief Executive Ron Kruszewski has never gotten a salary increase, but he earned $10.7 million last year as the company's earnings rose.

That was a 30.5% increase over Kruszewski's 2019 compensation, according to figures disclosed Friday in Stifel's proxy statement. The St. Louis brokerage firm's earnings per share rose 15.5% last year and its share price climbed 25%.

Kruszewski's cash salary of $200,000 has been unchanged since he joined the firm in 1997. He received a $7.2 million bonus last year along with $3 million worth of stock, some of which is tied to performance.

Stifel's compensation committee noted that the company performed well "despite significant challenges from the global pandemic."

Kruszewski CEO earned 105 times as much as his median employee. Stifel calculated median pay of $101,813 for its 9,726 workers.

Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2019:

Ronald Kruszewski

Tuesday February 19, 2010 -- St. Louis - Ron Kruszewski, president and CEO of Stifel Financial, poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons hotel in downtown St. Louis. Christian Gooden cgooden@post-dispatch.com

0 comments
Loading...

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: St. Louis gets $500 million in stimulus, but must spend it wisely

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports