Stifel first-quarter earnings miss analysts' estimate

Stifel Financial Corp. reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit was $81.7 million, or $1.07 a share, falling short of analysts' estimates.
According to Refinitiv IBES, analysts' median prediction called for earnings of $1.37 a share.
First-quarter revenue rose 18.5% to $913 million. Brokerage revenue climbed 35%, and investment banking rose 11%.
The company said it was hurt in March by market volatility and falling asset prices, and Chief Executive Ron Kruszewski said the months ahead have "a high level of uncertainty."
Stifel's shares fell 7% Thursday in afternoon trading.
