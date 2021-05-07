Study finds Missouri's business tax burden below average

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Missouri's business tax burden is below average overall and especially attractive for startup manufacturers, a new Tax Foundation study finds.

The study, done with accounting firm KPMG, calculates the total tax burden for eight different types of business, from corporate headquarters to data centers to manufacturers. It includes sales, property and unemployment taxes in addition to corporate income taxes.

Missouri has the 18th-lowest tax burden for mature firms, but jumps to 10th place for new firms. For a new, labor-intensive manufacturer, the state's incentive programs vault it to the No. 4 spot.

Missouri's worst ranking is for mature corporate headquarters, where it ranks 34th. The study notes that an above-average sales tax rate offsets some of the benefit of the state's relatively low corporate income tax.

Illinois ranks in the bottom third of states for most types of mature firms, including a ranking of 50th for technology centers. Illinois' best performance is seventh place for a new shared services center, which could benefit from a relatively generous withholding tax credit.

While it takes incentives into account for new companies, the study says they "are rarely a substitute for a competitive, structurally sound tax system."

