Suitor drops bid to take Huttig private

A Connecticut investment firm has withdrawn its $107.6 million takeover offer for Huttig Building Products.

In a securities filing Tuesday, Mill Road Capital said it "reached the conclusion that constructive discussions are not possible and therefore we must terminate our proposal to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Huttig."

Mill Road offered in August to pay $2.75 a share for Huttig in August, then raised its bid to $4 a share in October. In midday trading Tuesday, Huttig shares were down 6% at $3.32.