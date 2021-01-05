Suitor drops bid to take Huttig private

A Connecticut investment firm has withdrawn its $107.6 million takeover offer for Huttig Building Products.
In a securities filing Tuesday, Mill Road Capital said it "reached the conclusion that constructive discussions are not possible and therefore we must terminate our proposal to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Huttig."
Mill Road offered in August to pay $2.75 a share for Huttig in August, then raised its bid to $4 a share in October. In midday trading Tuesday, Huttig shares were down 6% at $3.32.
Mill Road had argued that Huttig, which is based in Town and Country, would be better off in private hands than as a micro-cap, or very small, public company. It said micro-cap companies attract shareholders who are more interested in short-term gains than long-term value creation.
Mill Road, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, owns 8.1% of Huttig's shares. In Tuesday's filing, it expressed hope "that Huttig’s reported financial results and public share price will significantly improve in the near-term so that shareholder value destruction can be avoided."
Huttig never responded publicly to Mill Road's offer, but another large shareholder, Aron English of Seattle, said in October that the bid was "grossly inadequate."
Huttig, founded in 1885 in St. Louis, is a distributor of millwork and other construction materials.