Suitor hasn't given up on Huttig takeover

Connecticut-based Mill Road Capital abandoned its takeover bid for Huttig Building Products in January, but now says it would like to revive the offer.

In a filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mill Road says it remains interested in entering discussions to take Huttig private. It also hints that it might raise its offer, which was for $4 a share or $107.6 million.

"We have remained willing to increase our offer price but do not believe that constructive discussions are possible," Mill Road says in the filing.

Shares of Huttig, a building products distributor based in Town and Country, rose 4% Tuesday morning to $3.65.

Mill Road owns 8.4% of Huttig shares, and says it controls options that could raise that stake to 9.3%. In the filing, it threatens to vote against Huttig directors if they continue to oppose the takeover bid.

"Mill Road Capital almost always supports the company slate of directors at shareholder meetings," the filing says. "We would like to do so at the upcoming April 27th Huttig annual meeting but, in order for us to support the incumbent slate, we need some assurance from the board that it intends to commence a value-creating strategic alternatives process."

