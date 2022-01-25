Supreme Court rules for university employees in retirement-fee case

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis attorney Jerry Schlichter is two for two at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court ruled Monday that lower courts must consider a suit that Schlichter's firm brought on behalf of Northwestern University employees, who alleged that their retirement plan charged excessive fees.

A lower court had dismissed the case, ruling that Northwestern had met its fiduciary duty by offering some low-cost investment options alongside the high-cost funds in its 403(b) retirement plan. The Supreme Court rejected that argument.

"If the fiduciaries fail to remove an imprudent investment from the plan within a reasonable time, they breach their duty," the high court ruled in an opinion written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The ruling was a unanimous 8-0 decision. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who served on the federal appeals court that previously heard the case, did not participate in the decision.

Schlichter's firm also won a unanimous Supreme Court decision in 2015 in a case brought by workers at Edison International, a California electric utility. Like the Northwestern employees, the Edison workers said their retirement plan charged excessive fees.

In the Northwestern lawsuit, workers allege that the university failed to seek competitive bids for managing its 403(b) plan, resulting in overpayments of at least $3 million. They also allege that the plan contained many high-cost retail mutual funds, even though it was large enough to obtain lower-fee institutional versions of the same funds.

The Schlichter Bogard & Denton firm has been suing employers over retirement-plan fees for 15 years and has won settlements totaling more than $500 million.

The investment industry had been watching the Northwestern case closely. The Investment Company Institute, a mutual fund trade group, filed a brief in support of the university's position. AARP and the U.S. solicitor general were among parties submitting briefs on behalf of the workers.

