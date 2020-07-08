You are the owner of this article.
SwipeSum raises $1.1 million from St. Louis investors
SwipeSum raises $1.1 million from St. Louis investors

Michael and Stephen Seaman of SwipeSum

SwipeSum founders Michael and Stephen Seaman share beers at Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. The scene is from a video the brothers produced to introduce their company to St. Louis.

 David Nicklaus

SwipeSum, a St. Louis payments-technology firm, has raised $1.1 million in capital from local investors.

The lead investor is Cequel III, an investment vehicle for cable-TV pioneer Jerry Kent. Also investing in SwipeSum are bankers Larry Schiffer and Andy Love and the Greenway Family Office.

SwipeSum said it would use the funds for software development and expanded sales and marketing.

Founders Michael and Stephen Seaman moved SwipeSum to St. Louis from Southern California in 2018. The company raised $1 million and won a $50,000 Arch Grant later that year.

SwipeSum's software sets up an auction in which payment processors bid for a merchant's business. It's also working on an artificial intelligence tool for analyzing credit card statements.

Sports