T-Rex gets $500,000 for extended reality lab

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

T-Rex, the technology incubator in downtown St. Louis, got a $500,000 federal grant Thursday to build a new extended reality and simulation lab.

The announcement from the U.S. Commerce Department said the lab will use extended-reality technology to "address the pressing challenges of working, educating, and meeting remotely."

T-Rex must match the grant with $163,840 in local funds. The Commerce Department said the lab is expected to create 422 jobs and generate $5 million in private investment.

Money for the grant came from last year's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.