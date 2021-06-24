T-Rex gets $500,000 for extended reality lab

David Nicklaus
T-Rex, the technology incubator in downtown St. Louis, got a $500,000 federal grant Thursday to build a new extended reality and simulation lab.
The announcement from the U.S. Commerce Department said the lab will use extended-reality technology to "address the pressing challenges of working, educating, and meeting remotely."
T-Rex must match the grant with $163,840 in local funds. The Commerce Department said the lab is expected to create 422 jobs and generate $5 million in private investment.
Money for the grant came from last year's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
