T-Rex gets $500,000 for extended reality lab
T-Rex, the technology incubator in downtown St. Louis, got a $500,000 federal grant Thursday to build a new extended reality and simulation lab.

The announcement from the U.S. Commerce Department said the lab will use extended-reality technology to "address the pressing challenges of working, educating, and meeting remotely."

T-Rex must match the grant with $163,840 in local funds. The Commerce Department said the lab is expected to create 422 jobs and generate $5 million in private investment.

Money for the grant came from last year's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

T-Rex building

More than 100 St. Louis startups and other entrepreneurial-related organizations, such as venture capital firms, operate out of the Downtown T-REX innovation center, located at 911 Washington Ave. 

 Handout
