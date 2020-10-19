 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tech firm FinLocker raises $19.8 million and partners with TransUnion
0 comments

Tech firm FinLocker raises $19.8 million and partners with TransUnion

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

FinLocker, a Clayton-based financial technology company, has raised $19.8 million in venture capital and reached a commercial agreement with a major credit bureau.

FinLocker's software helps consumers expedite the mortgage-approval process by providing a secure "locker" for bank account records, tax returns and other documentation.

The Series A venture funding round was led by Cultivation Capital, a St. Louis venture capital firm, and included an investment by credit bureau TransUnion. TransUnion also agreed to be the official provider of credit reports to FinLocker, and to package FinLocker with other lead-generation and servicing solutions it offers to lenders.

FinLocker previously raised $10.4 million last year and a total of $4.5 million between 2016 and 2018. The company was founded by St. Louisans Peter Esparrago, Barry Sandweiss and Tim Stern, and Esparrago is its chief executive.

Cliff Holekamp, a Cultivation Capital general partner, said in a statement that the funding "will enable FinLocker to significantly scale the distribution of lockers to aspiring home buyers."

Peter Esparrago, FinLocker CEO

Peter Esparrago, chief executive and co-founder of FinLocker.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports