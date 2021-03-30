 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Telemedicine startup SteadyMD raises $25 million
0 comments

Telemedicine startup SteadyMD raises $25 million

{{featured_button_text}}

SteadyMD, a telemedicine startup based in St. Louis, announced Tuesday that it has raised $25 million to enhance its platform.

Lux Capital of New York led the series B venture capital round. Other investors include Acrew Capital of Palo Alto, California; Sound Ventures, a Los Angeles firm co-founded by actor Ashton Kutcher; and Anne Wojcicki, cofounder of genetic testing firm 23andMe.

SteadyMD, founded in 2016, provides online access to primary care, functional medicine and pediatric care. It is licensed and serving patients in all 50 states, with thousands of clinicians on its platform. It works with other digital health companies to provide services such as in-home lab tests and a digital pharmacy.

Chief Executive Guy Friedman is based in St. Louis; his co-founder, Chief Operating Officer Yarone Goren, is in Westlake Village, California.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Most Americans would rather have this than a pay raise at work

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports