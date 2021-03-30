Telemedicine startup SteadyMD raises $25 million

SteadyMD, a telemedicine startup based in St. Louis, announced Tuesday that it has raised $25 million to enhance its platform.
Lux Capital of New York led the series B venture capital round. Other investors include Acrew Capital of Palo Alto, California; Sound Ventures, a Los Angeles firm co-founded by actor Ashton Kutcher; and Anne Wojcicki, cofounder of genetic testing firm 23andMe.
SteadyMD, founded in 2016, provides online access to primary care, functional medicine and pediatric care. It is licensed and serving patients in all 50 states, with thousands of clinicians on its platform. It works with other digital health companies to provide services such as in-home lab tests and a digital pharmacy.
Chief Executive Guy Friedman is based in St. Louis; his co-founder, Chief Operating Officer Yarone Goren, is in Westlake Village, California.
