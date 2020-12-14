Temporary salary cut reduces Emerson CEO's pay to $16.5 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Emerson Chief Executive David Farr took a temporary salary cut for six months this year, and his total pay fell 19% to $16.5 million.

The Ferguson-based manufacturer disclosed details of its executive pay in a proxy statement filed Monday. Farr and other top executives took a 15% salary cut between April and September to help Emerson weather the coronavirus pandemic.

That left Farr's salary for the fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, at $1.3 million. He also got a $2.05 million bonus, down from $2.4 million in 2019.

The biggest chunk of Farr's pay was an $11.5 million stock award, which is contingent on meeting earnings and cash-flow targets for 2020, 2021 and 2022. A similar stock award from 2018 paid out at 100% of its estimated value, but Emerson said that payout level has happened only twice in the last decade, reflecting "the difficulty of achieving the targets set."