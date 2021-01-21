Texas firm buys St. Louis' Second Street Media for $30 million

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Second Street Media, a downtown St. Louis software firm with more than 60 employees, has been sold to Upland Software of Austin, Texas, for $30.4 million.

Second Street provides audience engagement software, which helps companies build promotions and email campaigns. Its tools include sweepstakes, quizzes and other interactive content.

Matt Coen, Second Street's president and co-founder, said in a statement that Upland would provide "resources to expand the value our customers get from audience engagement." He called the deal "a great opportunity."

Upland's shares, which trade on Nasdaq, rose 3.6% Wednesday after the deal was announced. Upland said the deal would add $9.4 million in annual revenue and would be "immediately accretive" to earnings.

Second Street was founded in 2007 by Coen and Doug Villhard, both of whom formerly worked at a technology subsidiary of Pulitzer Inc. Villhard is now a professor of practice in entrepreneurship at Washington University's Olin Business School.

