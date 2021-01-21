 Skip to main content
Texas firm buys St. Louis' Second Street Media for $30 million
Second Street Media co-founders

Doug Villhard, left, and Matt Coen are co-founders of Second Street Media in St. Louis.

 Upland Software

Second Street Media, a downtown St. Louis software firm with more than 60 employees, has been sold to Upland Software of Austin, Texas, for $30.4 million.

Second Street provides audience engagement software, which helps companies build promotions and email campaigns. Its tools include sweepstakes, quizzes and other interactive content.

Matt Coen, Second Street's president and co-founder, said in a statement that Upland would provide "resources to expand the value our customers get from audience engagement." He called the deal "a great opportunity."

Upland's shares, which trade on Nasdaq, rose 3.6% Wednesday after the deal was announced. Upland said the deal would add $9.4 million in annual revenue and would be "immediately accretive" to earnings.

Second Street was founded in 2007 by Coen and Doug Villhard, both of whom formerly worked at a technology subsidiary of Pulitzer Inc. Villhard is now a professor of practice in entrepreneurship at Washington University's Olin Business School.

