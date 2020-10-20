 Skip to main content
Text-messaging firm Textel raises $4 million in capital
Textel, a six-year-old St. Louis firm that sells text-messaging software to call centers, has raised $4 million in capital to expand its sales efforts.

Cultivation Capital, a St. Louis venture capital firm, was the lead investor in the Series A funding round. Stout Street Capital of Denver and Capital Midwest Fund III of Mequon, Wisconsin, also invested.

Textel, based in downtown St. Louis, was founded in 2014 by James Diel. Its software platform helps call centers reduce phone-call volumes and respond quickly to customers' text messages.

