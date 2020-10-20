Text-messaging firm Textel raises $4 million in capital

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Textel, a six-year-old St. Louis firm that sells text-messaging software to call centers, has raised $4 million in capital to expand its sales efforts.
Cultivation Capital, a St. Louis venture capital firm, was the lead investor in the Series A funding round. Stout Street Capital of Denver and Capital Midwest Fund III of Mequon, Wisconsin, also invested.
Textel, based in downtown St. Louis, was founded in 2014 by James Diel. Its software platform helps call centers reduce phone-call volumes and respond quickly to customers' text messages.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.