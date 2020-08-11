Transformer manufacturer plans third factory in Washington, Missouri

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

WEG Transformers USA has bought a former welding-equipment factory to expand its operations in Missouri — if tariffs don't get in the way.

The building, which Melton Machine & Control vacated this year when it moved to a new headquarters nearby, will be WEG's third factory in Washington. Its other two locations employ 450 people, and General Manager Phillip James said Monday that the expansion "will create a significant number of jobs."

The new plant, scheduled to open early next year, will make distribution transformers, which are placed in neighborhoods. WEG also will upgrade an existing plant, adding capacity for transformers used at utility substations and renewable-energy facilities.

James did not disclose the building's purchase price, but he said the investment is a "multimillion-dollar expansion" for WEG. The 147,000-square-foot Melton building brings WEG's total footprint in Washington to more than 500,000 square feet.

"We see the market right now in the U.S. as good," James said. "We need to expand our capacity in Washington to meet our customers' needs."