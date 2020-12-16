Twitter buys St. Louis native's screen-sharing app

Squad, an app that let users simultaneously video chat and share their mobile or desktop screens, got a lot of traction among teen-agers during the pandemic.
Then it caught the attention of Twitter, which bought Squad last week — and there were St. Louis natives on both sides of the transaction. Jack Dorsey, a 1995 DuBourg High School grad, is chief executive of Twitter and Ethan Sutin, Ladue High class of 1999, is co-founder and chief technology officer of Squad.
Sutin is the son of retired Post-Dispatch reporter Phil Sutin and St. Louis writer Kathie Sutin. His mom says Ethan Sutin and Dorsey had never met.
Squad's other co-founder, CEO Esther Crawford, wrote on Medium that the firm's entire team would be joining Twitter to build "new formats that allow for fun, meaningful & engaging conversations."
In its four and a half years, Squad raised $7.2 million in capital from San Francisco area investors including Y Combinator and First Round Capital. When the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in March, Crawford said usage of the app soared 1,100%. Its heaviest users reportedly were teen-age girls.
Twitter didn't disclose the purchase price but Vice President Ilya Brown said (in a tweet, of course) that the acquisition would "help us bring new ways for people to interact, express themselves, and join in the public conversation."
No one will be having that conversation over Squad, though. Twitter shut the app down on Dec. 12, the day after it announced the acquisition.
