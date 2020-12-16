Twitter buys St. Louis native's screen-sharing app

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Squad, an app that let users simultaneously video chat and share their mobile or desktop screens, got a lot of traction among teen-agers during the pandemic.

Then it caught the attention of Twitter, which bought Squad last week — and there were St. Louis natives on both sides of the transaction. Jack Dorsey, a 1995 DuBourg High School grad, is chief executive of Twitter and Ethan Sutin, Ladue High class of 1999, is co-founder and chief technology officer of Squad.

Sutin is the son of retired Post-Dispatch reporter Phil Sutin and St. Louis writer Kathie Sutin. His mom says Ethan Sutin and Dorsey had never met.

Squad's other co-founder, CEO Esther Crawford, wrote on Medium that the firm's entire team would be joining Twitter to build "new formats that allow for fun, meaningful & engaging conversations."