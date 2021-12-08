UMSL accelerator awards $50,000 apiece to 6 diverse entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs selling skin-care products, gourmet popcorn and baby food are among the participants in the second edition of UMSL Accelerate's diversity, equity and inclusion accelerator.

The program, which began a year ago with six companies, selected five more entrepreneurs Wednesday. Each winner, chosen from among 189 applicants, will receive a $50,000 grant and participate in an eight-week mentoring and business development program. They also will receive in-kind resources that the University of Missouri St. Louis values at $200,000 apiece.

The accelerator is sponsored by Ameren, Edward Jones and some anonymous donors. Ameren and Edward Jones have committed to funding the program through 2025.