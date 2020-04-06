UMSL student's meal-planning app wins $15,000

University of Missouri St. Louis student Emily Haas has won $15,000 to help launch her business, a meal-planning app that matches recipes with real-time supermarket sales.
Haas' startup, Plan-To-Plate, took first place in the university's Entrepreneur Quest competition, which took place via videoconference.
Second place, and $10,000, went to Mark Melville for Spiked Outdoor Solutions, a portable table designed to support up to four beverage cans.
Third place, and $5,000, went to Epharra Mendoza for STEM Scout Sprouts, a game-based app that helps girls develop science and math skills.
Haas, Melville and Mendoza will compete April 15 with students from the three other University of Missouri campuses for an additional round of cash prizes.
This is the second year for the Entrepreneur Quest competition. Last year's UMSL winner, Letisha Wexstten, later won an Arch Grant for HireMe, a job-search platform for people with disabilities.
