Unemployment is flat in St. Louis as labor force continues to shrink

Metro St. Louis' unemployment rate remained at 3.8% for the third straight month, even as the area's labor force continued to shrink.

The unemployment reading for September, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, is well below the national jobless rate of 4.8%.

The area's labor force — the total number of people working or looking for work — doesn't stack up so well. St. Louis' labor force has shrunk by 23,538 people, or 1.6%, since September 2020. The nation's labor force has grown 0.8% in the same period.

The shrinking labor-force participation here comes despite the expiration of federal jobless benefits that some business and political leaders claimed were incentivizing people not to work. The enhanced federal benefits ended in Missouri in June and Illinois in September.

The number of St. Louisans counted as unemployed fell by 12,709 in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.