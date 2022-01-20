Union membership declines in Missouri and Illinois

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Missouri unions lost 3,000 members last year, leaving just 9.0% of the state's workers on their rolls.

That's down from 9.4% in 2020 and drops Missouri's unionization rate to the lowest level since 2017. The rate has been declining for decades, but rebounded in 2018 and 2019. Labor leaders said the numbers got a boost from a statewide vote in 2018 that rejected right-to-work legislation.

The Missouri decline was in line with the national trend. Unions represented 10.3% of U.S. workers last year, down from 10.8% in 2020 — and down from 13.4% in 2000.

In Illinois, 13.9% of workers belonged to unions last year, down from 14.3% the year before.

In addition to the 235,000 union members in Missouri, 31,000 workers are represented by unions but are not members. The 2018 legislation, which voters rejected, would have allowed those workers to avoid paying union dues.

Nationally, just 6.1% of private-sector workers were union members, compared with 33.9% of government employees. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the median union member earned $1,169 a week last year, or 20% more than the non-union median wage of $975.

