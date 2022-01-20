Union membership declines in Missouri and Illinois

Missouri unions lost 3,000 members last year, leaving just 9.0% of the state's workers on their rolls.
That's down from 9.4% in 2020 and drops Missouri's unionization rate to the lowest level since 2017. The rate has been declining for decades, but rebounded in 2018 and 2019. Labor leaders said the numbers got a boost from a statewide vote in 2018 that rejected right-to-work legislation.
The Missouri decline was in line with the national trend. Unions represented 10.3% of U.S. workers last year, down from 10.8% in 2020 — and down from 13.4% in 2000.
In Illinois, 13.9% of workers belonged to unions last year, down from 14.3% the year before.
People are also reading…
In addition to the 235,000 union members in Missouri, 31,000 workers are represented by unions but are not members. The 2018 legislation, which voters rejected, would have allowed those workers to avoid paying union dues.
Nationally, just 6.1% of private-sector workers were union members, compared with 33.9% of government employees. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the median union member earned $1,169 a week last year, or 20% more than the non-union median wage of $975.