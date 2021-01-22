Union membership falls in Missouri, reversing 2019 gains

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After a surge in 2019, Missouri unions' membership fell by 59,000 last year, new federal statistics show.

The loss dropped unions to 9.4% of the state's workforce in 2020, below the national figure of 10.8%. The previous year marked the first time since 2003 that Missouri's unionization rate was above the U.S. average, and labor leaders said unions' image got a boost from a statewide vote in 2018 to defeat right-to-work legislation.

Nationally, union membership fell last year by 321,000, or 2.2%, but the unionization rate rose because the total number of jobs fell even faster. More than half of union members work in the public sector.

In addition to the 238,000 union members in Missouri, 16,000 workers are represented by unions but are not members. The 2018 legislation, which voters rejected, would have allowed those workers to opt out of paying union dues.

In Illinois, union membership fell by 32,000 last year but the unionization rate rose from 13.6% to 14.3%.

Nationally, just 6.3% of private-sector workers were union members, compared with 34.8% of government employees. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said union members earned an average of $1,144 a week, compared with $958 for non-union workers.

