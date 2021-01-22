 Skip to main content
Union membership falls in Missouri, reversing 2019 gains
Trade unions press for $15 wage for fast food workers

Fast food workers and trade union advocates rally on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, outside the McDonald's in the 1100 block of N. Tucker Blvd. Groups including Metropolitan Congregations United, SEIU Healthcare Missouri/Kansas and Local 1 called for a $15 minimum wage and trade a union for McDonald's and other fast food workers. Supporters in about 35 vehicles clogged the drive-thru lanes of the restaurant while employees and union members advocated for better benefits. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

After a surge in 2019, Missouri unions' membership fell by 59,000 last year, new federal statistics show.

The loss dropped unions to 9.4% of the state's workforce in 2020, below the national figure of 10.8%. The previous year marked the first time since 2003 that Missouri's unionization rate was above the U.S. average, and labor leaders said unions' image got a boost from a statewide vote in 2018 to defeat right-to-work legislation.

Nationally, union membership fell last year by 321,000, or 2.2%, but the unionization rate rose because the total number of jobs fell even faster. More than half of union members work in the public sector.

In addition to the 238,000 union members in Missouri, 16,000 workers are represented by unions but are not members. The 2018 legislation, which voters rejected, would have allowed those workers to opt out of paying union dues.

In Illinois, union membership fell by 32,000 last year but the unionization rate rose from 13.6% to 14.3%.

Nationally, just 6.3% of private-sector workers were union members, compared with 34.8% of government employees. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said union members earned an average of $1,144 a week, compared with $958 for non-union workers.

