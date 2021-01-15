University of Pennsylvania will pay $13 million in suit over retirement plan fees

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The University of Pennsylvania, one of several universities sued by St. Louis law firm Schlichter Bogard & Denton over excessive retirement plan fees, has agreed to pay $13 million to settle the case.

Penn also agreed to seek competitive bids for recordkeeping services, prohibit its retirement-plan provider from cross-selling other financial products to plan participants and allow the Schlichter law firm to monitor its compliance for three years.

Jerry Schlichter, the firm's managing partner, said in a statement that the settlement "will better enable Penn employees and retirees to build their retirement assets for the future."

The lawsuit, filed in 2016 on behalf of 20,000 employees and retirees, accused the university of charging excessive fees and retaining underperforming funds in its 403(b) retirement plan. A 403(b) plan, similar to a 401(k), is commonly offered by non-profit employers.