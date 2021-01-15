University of Pennsylvania will pay $13 million in suit over retirement plan fees

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
The University of Pennsylvania, one of several universities sued by St. Louis law firm Schlichter Bogard & Denton over excessive retirement plan fees, has agreed to pay $13 million to settle the case.
Penn also agreed to seek competitive bids for recordkeeping services, prohibit its retirement-plan provider from cross-selling other financial products to plan participants and allow the Schlichter law firm to monitor its compliance for three years.
Jerry Schlichter, the firm's managing partner, said in a statement that the settlement "will better enable Penn employees and retirees to build their retirement assets for the future."
-
Nicklaus: '3 martini lunch' deduction is bad tax policy and an affront to fairness
-
Earth City tech firm has growth plans after $60 million private-equity infusion
-
Clayton-based FinLocker hires Fannie Mae executive as CEO
-
Nicklaus: 'Race against the clock'? Small businesses line up for second round of federal loans
-
Cardiac device firm Intershunt raises $3.1 million
The lawsuit, filed in 2016 on behalf of 20,000 employees and retirees, accused the university of charging excessive fees and retaining underperforming funds in its 403(b) retirement plan. A 403(b) plan, similar to a 401(k), is commonly offered by non-profit employers.
The Schlichter firm started suing companies over excessive retirement-plan fees in 2006, and has achieved 28 settlements since then totaling more than $450 million. Other universities that have settled 403(b) cases include Duke University, Emory University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Retirement experts have credited Schlichter's lawsuits — which include a win at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 — with helping bring down 401(k) and 403(b) fees across the industry.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.