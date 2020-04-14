US needs universal coronavirus tests to end quarantine, Fed's Bullard says

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Universal testing for COVID-19 would be the best way to get the U.S. economy back up and running, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said Tuesday.

Bullard, speaking on a conference call organized by the St. Louis Regional Chamber, said closing non-essential businesses "is appropriate for now but it's a crazy inefficient policy. You don't really want to go back to this quarantine policy in the future if you don't have to."

He said that after coronavirus infection numbers start to drop, but without a vaccine available, the nation's goal should be to get healthy workers back on the job while keeping the public safe. "Widespread testing of everybody in the economy would put an end to this crisis," Bullard added. "We can't get there right now but this is costing us $25 billion a day."

His comments come as President Donald Trump and several governors have formed task forces to talk about restarting the economy. So far, though, states don't even have enough tests for people with known exposure to the coronavirus, let alone enough to test all workers.