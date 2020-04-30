Varsity Tutors enlists celebrities for free online classes

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Varsity Tutors, which has been offering free online classes to schoolchildren during the coronavirus pandemic, is adding four celebrities to its lineup of teachers.

Beginning May 12, kids will be able to learn from scientist and "Big Bang Theory" actress Mayim Bialik, "Dancing With the Stars" champion Julianne Hough, astronaut and former professional football player Leland Melvin and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

They join other Varsity subject-matter experts who provide 50 hours a week of free instruction in the Virtual School Day program.

Bialik will lead a course in neuroscience, while Hough will teach about motion, creativity and animation. Melvin's class will be about space exploration and Raisman will lecture on balancing mind and body.

Students can register for the classes at virtualschoolday.com. Varsity Tutors, a Clayton-based online learning company, says 50,000 people have signed up since the program began in March.

