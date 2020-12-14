Venture capital co-founder moving to S.C. as firm expands

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Cultivation Capital, an eight-year-old St. Louis venture capital firm, is expanding east with a new office in Greenville, S.C.

Cliff Holekamp, a co-founder and managing director, will move to Greenville to run what is being called a regional headquarters. Cultivation also hired Alana Mann as a principal based in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We believe that the Southeast is the most logical part of the country for us to add focus and to grow," Holekamp said in a statement. "The startup community dynamics are similar to those in the Midwest markets where we have thrived."

In addition to his work at Cultivation, Holekamp taught entrepreneurship classes at Washington University from 2008 to 2019.

Cultivation has invested in more than 150 companies since it was founded in 2012. In St. Louis, its investments include financial technology company FinLocker, marketing software firm Benchmark Email, agriculture startup Benson Hill Biosystems and diagnostic equipment maker Adarza Biosystems.

