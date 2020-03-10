Venture capital competition for ag-tech firms is postponed

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis area's agricultural technology startups will have to wait a little longer to compete for a $100,000 investment by AOL founder Steve Case.

Case's Revolution venture-capital fund said Tuesday that it is postponing next month's Rise of the Rest tour, which was scheduled to stop in St. Louis on April 24. It blamed the coronavirus outbreak and "uncertainties about the ability of attendees to participate in the tour."

Revolution said it is working to reschedule the tour, which is designed to highlight cities that usually don't get much attention from coastal investors. In each city, the fund picks a firm for a $100,000 investment, and the St. Louis competition was to focus on agricultural technology.

Rise of the Rest last visited St. Louis in 2014.

