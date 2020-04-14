Want to end the quarantine? St. Louis Fed leader says universal testing is the answer

Universal testing for COVID-19 would be the best way to get the U.S. economy back up and running, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said Tuesday.
Bullard, speaking on a conference call organized by the St. Louis Regional Chamber, said closing non-essential businesses "is appropriate for now but it's a crazy inefficient policy. You don't really want to go back to this quarantine policy in the future if you don't have to."
He said that after coronavirus infection numbers start to drop, but without a vaccine available, the nation's goal should be to get healthy workers back on the job while keeping the public safe. "Widespread testing of everybody in the economy would put an end to this crisis," Bullard added. "We can't get there right now but this is costing us $25 billion a day."
His comments come as President Donald Trump and several governors have formed task forces to talk about restarting the economy. So far, though, states don't even have enough tests for people with known exposure to the coronavirus, let alone enough to test all workers.
Bullard compared the task of producing hundreds of millions of test kits with the process of mobilizing the economy for war. "At these kinds of numbers you really want to ramp that up at all costs," he said. "All businesses need these tests, households need these tests, schools need these tests. Everyone needs them because they need to know where the virus is to manage this going forward."
If tests aren't widely available, Bullard suggested, employers could use other safeguards such as taking employees' temperature every day, something many hospitals and other institutions are already doing. But, he said, "Ideally you would be able to test everybody."
Bullard expressed optimism that the unemployment rate, already in double digits by many estimates, could come down quickly once infection rates decline. "There's no reason it (the economy) can't come back in a V shape," he said. "I know it's become popular to say that won't happen ... but it can happen if this is managed appropriately."
House members Ann Wagner and Blaine Luetkemeyer, both Missouri Republicans, also spoke on the conference call. Wagner promised to increase funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the $2.3 trillion relief bill passed by Congress.
"Many of you have heard PPP is running out of money," she said. "We are committed to increasing this money before it runs out, probably at the end of this week. This money is vital to keeping small businesses afloat during this crisis."
