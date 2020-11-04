Washington University named best business school for entrepreneurship

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Washington University's Olin Business School has taken top place in a new ranking of MBA entrepreneurship programs.
Poets & Quants, a 10-year-old website covering business education, ranks Olin ahead of No. 2 Babson College, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Stanford and No. 5 Harvard.
A big factor in WashU's win is the fact that one-fifth of its MBA grads have launched businesses in the past three years. Poets & Quants also gives credit to St. Louis' extensive support system for entrepreneurs, including the Cortex district a few miles from campus.
The website mentions that the university handed out $738,000 in cash last year to help MBA students launch businesses. Washington University also was No. 1 in 2019, the first time Poets & Quants ranked entrepreneurship programs.
