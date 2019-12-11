The online trading platform of Wells Fargo Advisors has joined the parade of brokers cutting commissions to zero.
The St. Louis-based brokerage's WellsTrade platform allows clients to access Wells Fargo research and make their own trades in stocks and exchange-traded funds. Joe Nadreau, head of independent brokerage and platform services, said in a statement that the change was in response to "many factors encouraging change in the industry. Investor demographics are shifting along with their digital expectations."
Until Tuesday, customers paid $5.95 for each WellsTrade transaction.
Online brokerages Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Fidelity Investments and E*Trade eliminated commissions this fall in response to the free trades offered by 5-year-old competitor Robinhood. The firms have other ways of making money, including by lending securities and reinvesting customers' idle cash.