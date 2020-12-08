Wisper wins nearly $5 million in subsidies to bridge digital divide

Mascoutah-based Wisper Internet won $4.97 million in subsidies Monday in a Federal Communications Commission auction aimed at providing broadband connections in rural areas.
Wisper won contracts to connect a total of 3,453 homes and businesses in 13 states. In all, the agency awarded $9.2 billion to connect 5.2 million locations.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai called the auction "the single largest step ever taken to bridge the digital divide."
Charter Communications won $1.22 billion to connect 1.05 million locations. A total of 180 companies won subsidies, which will be paid over 10 years.
Wisper uses fixed wireless technology, which beams signals from access points on towers or tall buildings. In sparsely populated areas, its technology is more economical than laying fiber-optic cable.
Wisper, a fast-growing company with 20 million subscribers, was the biggest winner in a previous FCC auction, in 2018, when it qualified for $220 million in subsidies. In August, Wisper sold a minority interest to Phoenix-based Cable One to help it build out its network.
The FCC awarded $346.3 million to companies offering to connect unserved locations in Missouri, and $378.3 million in Illinois.
