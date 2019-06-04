Yield Lab, an agriculture-technology investment firm based in Creve Coeur, has raised $23.6 million for a new European venture capital fund.
The fund will be managed by Yield Lab Europe, a Galway, Ireland, affiliate that Yield Lab launched in 2017. Enterprise Ireland, a government economic-development agency, invested 10 million euros in the 21-million-euro fund, and Irish bank AIB invested 4 million euros.
Yield Lab said it plans to keep raising money for the fund over the next 12 months.
Paul Finnerty, chairman of Yield Lab Europe, said in a statement that the fund "gives us the financial firepower to be a leading player in early stage investment in European ag tech."
The fund plans to invest in companies that can make food production more sustainable. Yield Lab Europe has invested in seven companies over the last two years, including firms working on honeybee health and a technology for electrocuting weeds.
Yield Lab started its agribusiness accelerator program in 2015. Since expanding to Ireland in 2017, it also has launched funds in Argentina and Singapore.