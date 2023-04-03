In Missouri, UMB Financial has long been viewed as a bastion of conservative banking.

That’s why it was shocking to see how much investors punished the Kansas City institution, which has large operations in St. Louis, after a bank failure 1,800 miles away.

UMB’s shares fell nearly 30% the morning of March 13, after regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank the preceding Friday. They’re still down more than 20%, wiping out $850 million of market value.

UMB looks similar to Silicon Valley Bank in a couple of ways. Like many banks, it has large unrealized losses in its bond portfolio because of rising interest rates. UMB also appeared, at first glance, to have an unusually large percentage of deposits that were above the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s $250,000 limit.

UMB’s financial statements show that 75% of its deposits were uninsured as of Dec. 31, not far below Silicon Valley Bank’s 88%. Last week, UMB issued a clarification: Some uninsured deposits are held by UMB-related entities, while others belong to state and local governments and, by law, are backed with collateral. Adjusting for those deposits, the uninsured percentage of 45% is near the industry average.

Mariner Kemper, UMB’s chief executive, said in an interview that he has spent a lot of time correcting misleading information.

“The environment and the dialogue on the national scene has got a lot of regional banks caught up in a storyline that I think is mistold, misunderstood and misdirected,” Kemper said. “I think it’s going to be a bit of a wild ride until people’s nerves calm down.”

UMB differs from Silicon Valley Bank in another key way: Its customer base is diversified, with no single industry accounting for more than 5% of deposits. Silicon Valley Bank catered primarily to the tight-knit technology sector, where worries about its soundness spread quickly.

Kemper said UMB’s customers have remained loyal. “I have personally called the great majority of our larger customers,” he said. “Half say, ‘I don’t know why you called, I wasn’t worried,’ and the other half say they feel better after talking to me.”

John Rodis, a St. Louis-based bank analyst for securities firm Janney Montgomery Scott, sees no danger of a run on either UMB or its biggest in-state rival, Commerce Bancshares.

“Both of those companies have plenty of liquidity,” Rodis said. “There’s not a likely scenario where they would have to sell their securities at a loss, and even if they take some losses they still have plenty of capital.”

Commerce’s shares are down only slightly since the Silicon Valley failure while shares of Clayton-based Enterprise Financial Services have dropped more than 10%.

Commerce, Enterprise and UMB are all members of the Mid-Sized Bank Coalition of America, which asked the FDIC to temporarily insure all deposits, no matter how large. The coalition is concerned that during perceived turmoil, customers will flee to giant “too big to fail” banks.

Enterprise said in a statement that a blanket deposit guarantee would “protect funds, help restore confidence in the effectiveness of our regulatory infrastructure and potentially minimize negative economic impact.” It added that in conversations with clients, “we have been satisfied to hear about how much confidence they have in us as their banking partner.”

First-quarter earnings reports, due soon, will show how well these regional banks are doing at retaining customers, but investors probably will remain worried about the effects of rising interest rates and a slowing economy. “It’s going to take some time for bank stocks to work their way back,” Rodis said.

David Nicklaus is a retired Post-Dispatch columnist who continues to follow the St. Louis business scene. Reach him at dnickstl@gmail.com