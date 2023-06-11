For most workers, annual pay is easy to compute: Multiply your weekly salary by 52, and maybe add a modest year-end bonus.

For the people who run corporations, though, calculating total compensation is far from simple. They get stock, options and various perks in addition to a salary and bonus, and the stock often is earned over several years by hitting financial targets.

Add in a fluctuating stock market and you get filings like that made by Chesterfield-based grain company Bunge, which paid Chief Executive Gregory Heckman $17.9 million last year using one set of calculations — or twice as much, $36.9 million, using another.

Or consider Perimeter Solutions, a Clayton-based maker of firefighting chemicals. Ex-CEO Edward Goldberg made $1.8 million under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s longstanding rules for figuring pay but was in the red, earning negative $7.8 million, under a new SEC-mandated calculation called “compensation actually paid.”

The big difference? Bunge’s share price rose 7% last year, while Perimeter’s fell 34%. All of Heckman’s past stock and options awards increased in value, including big grants from when he took the top job in 2020.

The same arithmetic worked in reverse for Goldberg, who received options worth $19 million when Perimeter went public in 2021. Those options are now underwater, and their loss of value is reflected in his “actually paid” number.

By requiring the new disclosure, the SEC is trying to help investors see whether pay aligns with performance. Previously, the pay tally included the value of stock and options when they were granted, but no information on how that value changed afterward.

Xiumin Martin, professor of accounting at Washington University’s Olin Business School, finds the new information helpful. “This transparency helps shareholders to understand whether their interests and executives’ interests are aligned,” she said.

The new disclosures highlight how volatile pay can be. Jeffrey Davis, CEO of Town and Country technology firm Perficient, earned a negative $1.35 million last year because his stock awards lost value. The previous year, a rising share price delivered him $20.9 million in value, nearly triple his stated compensation of $7 million.

At other St. Louis companies, rising stock prices inflated CEOs’ wealth last year. Peabody Energy reported James Grech’s compensation as $3.8 million using standard methodology, but $8 million including the higher value of old stock awards. A similar calculation boosted Arch Resources CEO Paul Lang’s pay from $7.8 million to $21.4 million.

Such volatility is a feature, not a bug, of pay-for-performance plans, and now shareholders can see the results. “It’s not like they (executives) are living in a safe state,” Martin said. “There is significant risk in most pay packages, and I hope that message can be delivered with increased transparency.”

Pay Governance, a consulting firm, studied a sample of early filings containing the new disclosures. In the vast majority, pay moved in the same direction as shareholder returns — CEOs earned more when their investors did well, and less when they lagged the market. The few exceptions were companies that switched CEOs or made big changes to their pay plans.

Ed Sim, a Chicago-based Pay Governance consultant, said the result didn’t surprise him, because stock and options have long been the biggest part of CEOs’ pay. “It does show general alignment, but I caution that it would be a fool’s errand to say that’s an ends-all result,” Sim said. “It is a good diagnostic into pay for anyone who hasn’t had the information before.”

His Dallas-based partner Chris Brindisi cautions that the new term “compensation actually paid” is misleading. The stock-price calculations reflect a change in value, but not an actual payout in a given year. He also cautions against putting too much emphasis on the new compensation number.

“The jury’s out on how valuable this is for sophisticated investors,” Brindisi said. “For mom and pop it’s likely more complicated than helpful.”