Blare the trumpets, throw some confetti and maybe even trot out the Clydesdales: St. Louis passed an important economic milestone much sooner than expected.

Revised government data show that by last October, the metro area had more people working than in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed many sectors of the economy and threw 83,000 St. Louisans out of work.

Employment climbed steadily after stay-at-home restrictions were lifted. As recently as last December, though, forecasters thought a full recovery for St. Louis was more than a year away.

They were wrong, but not because of a sudden hiring boom. Rather, the milestone moment arrived when the statisticians at the Bureau of Labor Statistics decided they had been underestimating the strength of the job market.

Each month, the BLS polls firms to estimate how many people they employ. Then, every March, it uses unemployment insurance records to get a more accurate count.

The annual revisions can be large. The BLS now shows St. Louis adding 31,500 jobs last year, almost 11,000 more than it originally thought. The gain for 2021 was also increased by 7,200 jobs.

The upshot: We’re less of an economic laggard. The nation surpassed its pre-pandemic employment peak in June, just four months earlier than St. Louis. As of February, the metro area has 7,800 more jobs than it did before the pandemic hit, a gain of about 0.6%.

“For Missouri, we are about 2% above the previous peak, so this continues the trend of the St. Louis area lagging behind the state,” said James Kelly, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “And, obviously, we are still behind the trend of where we would be if there had not been a pandemic.”

The revision cleared up some anomalies. Early estimates showed the financial industry and the health and education sector, two bulwarks of the St. Louis economy, shrinking considerably since the pandemic.

Financial services now shows a respectable 5% gain in three years. Employment in education and health remains below the pre-pandemic peak, but was revised upward by more than 6,000. The revision also erased an apparent drop in local government employment.

Charles Gascon, a regional economist at the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, said revisions tend to be bigger when the economy experiences structural change, as it did during the pandemic.

Gascon said the financial sector appears to be “back on trend … It was a head scratcher to see flat numbers early on, because typically after a recession it is a sector that recovers and adds jobs.”

The health care numbers, Gascon said, show an industry that is still struggling to find workers but is in stronger shape than it initially appeared. He called the upward revision “a positive development … in particular from a public health standpoint.”

While the data revision makes St. Louis’ recent past look rosier, it doesn’t change the region’s biggest challenge: a shrinking workforce.

The labor force here is 25,000 people smaller than it was three years ago, and a recent census estimate says the metro area lost population last year. With local employment at a historic low of 2.8%, companies will have difficulty expanding if they can’t find workers.

“St. Louis will see a mild slowdown over the next few quarters,” Kelly predicted. “You might see some slight employment drops toward the end of 2023 or early 2024 if demand slows down, but you should weather whatever comes relatively well, as St. Louis has in the past.”