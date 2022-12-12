 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
___________________ RBC1

Developer behind $145 million Central West End apartment project seeks tax incentives

  • 0

The developer behind a proposed 30-story apartment tower in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood is seeking tax incentives for the $145 million project.

Koplar Properties is slated to go before the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority at 3 p.m. Tuesday to ask for 10 years of tax abatement for its plan to build 293 luxury apartments at 4974 Lindell Boulevard. The Board of Aldermen will have final say on whether to approve the incentives.

The property, which sits at a prominent corner in the Central West End, is currently a parking lot.

Koplar Properties is also proposing to give a $1.3 million “community benefit contribution” as part of the development. No other details about that contribution was disclosed in the LCRA meeting agenda.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Emerson HQ decision looms as company restructures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News