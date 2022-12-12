Developer behind $145 million Central West End apartment project seeks tax incentives

The developer behind a proposed 30-story apartment tower in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood is seeking tax incentives for the $145 million project.

Koplar Properties is slated to go before the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority at 3 p.m. Tuesday to ask for 10 years of tax abatement for its plan to build 293 luxury apartments at 4974 Lindell Boulevard. The Board of Aldermen will have final say on whether to approve the incentives.

The property, which sits at a prominent corner in the Central West End, is currently a parking lot.

Koplar Properties is also proposing to give a $1.3 million “community benefit contribution” as part of the development. No other details about that contribution was disclosed in the LCRA meeting agenda.