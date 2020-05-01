You are the owner of this article.
Enterprise furloughs more workers amid coronavirus pandemic
Enterprise furloughs more workers amid coronavirus pandemic

CLAYTON — Enterprise Holdings is furloughing employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokesperson announced Friday. 

The furloughs come after the rental car giant announced Thursday that at least 2,000 people will be permanently laid off

A company spokesperson said the employees will be furloughed from May 4 to June 30, and the company intends to ask those employees to return to work "in the coming months."

The Clayton-based company did not say how many employees would be temporarily out of work starting in May. 

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday
Local Business

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday

"We can no longer follow the rules we are under without economic ruin," wrote Mayor Sean Flower in a letter to his residents. "We are going to need to learn to both deal with the virus, while at the same time opening our economy, restoring our kids' lives and opportunities, and taking care of our families and our country."

