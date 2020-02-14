Agency accuses foreign exchange trader of bilking Missourians

ST. LOUIS — The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday said a Texas man bilked at least 12 investors in Missouri and elsewhere in a foreign currency exchange scam.

The complaint filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis said Joshua Christian McDonald, beginning in August 2017, falsely claimed to be an experienced trader managing millions of dollars who would produce 10% to 50% monthly returns. At least 12 investors placed at least $440,000 with McDonald and his company, Perfection PR Firm LLC, and most or all of their money was lost, the complaint said.

Perfection PR and McDonald placed investors' money in accounts in their own names and falsified account statements, the complaint said. The company and McDonald were not registered. McDonald used some of the money for personal expenses, according to the complaint.

In 2018, Missouri officials issued a cease-and-desist order claiming the 24-year-old McDonald bilked four Missouri residents out of $260,000.

McDonald was also indicted in federal court in St. Louis last month on four counts of wire fraud.