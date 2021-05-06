8½ Birthdays That Can Affect Your Retirement

Turning 72

Most retirement plan contributions reduce your taxes in the year you make them, and your account grows tax-deferred over the years. But eventually the government wants its cut. You’re required to start taking at least a minimum amount from most retirement plans beginning at age 72. (Required minimum distributions used to start at age 70½, but that’s been pushed back.) There are a couple of exceptions. If you continue to work, you can wait until you retire to start minimum distributions from your 401(k) or 403(b). Minimum distributions are still required from traditional IRAs even if you’re working. If you have a Roth IRA, however, you won’t be required to start distributions at any age. If you leave the money to your heirs, however, they will have to start taking withdrawals.