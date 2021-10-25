ABLE Accounts Help People With Disabilities Save for the Future

4. Friends and family can contribute to an ABLE account. This may not seem like a big deal unless you’ve had to be careful about money in a loved one’s name, whether they have or will need certain public benefits.

"When [my son] graduated [from high school] this June, I was able to tell folks, ‘Just put [gift money] in his ABLE account,’” says Cheryl Walfall-Flagg, executive assistant at a nonprofit in North Carolina and an ABLE NRC ambassador. She and her husband live with and provide for their two sons and a nephew, including their 20-year-old son, Sean, who is on the autism spectrum.

How to open an ABLE account

One of the best places to start is the ABLE National Resource Center’s website. See if your state has an active program — most do — and look at what the program offers.

"Some states offer tax credits for funding 529A” — or ABLE — accounts if you’re a resident in that state, says Cynthia Haddad, certified financial planner, chartered special needs consultant and managing partner at the Affinia Financial Group based in Massachusetts.