 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this collection.
Edit
Biggest HBCUs in America
0 comments

Biggest HBCUs in America

  • 0

StudySoup has compiled a list of the 20 largest historically Black colleges and universities in the nation, based on 2021 data from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics. Each one on this list is a four-year institution, and the schools are ranked by the total student enrollment.

TownNews.com Content Exchange
0 comments

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

Related to this collection

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports