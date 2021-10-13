Building Your Credit: Myths and Reality

So, what’s true about scores and how to build them?

A few time-tested strategies will help you build your credit. Here’s how to focus your actions on the scoring factors that matter most.

Pay on time every time

Paying bills on time is essential for building credit or maintaining strong credit because payment history is the single most important factor in credit scores. In fact, a payment 30 days or more past due can drop a good credit score 100 points.

If you’re finding it hard to manage multiple due dates, try automating your payments — or at least minimum payments — so you don’t miss one.

Use credit lightly

Using a maximum of 30% of your credit limits is another key for building a strong credit score, although remaining under 10% is ideal. Stay on top of your credit usage by keeping your credit limits in mind as you spend. Two strategies that can help you stay below 30% are tracking your spending and setting balance alerts. Requesting a credit limit increase is another option to consider.

Pay off card balances in full each month