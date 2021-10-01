Buy Now, Pay Later Is Everywhere. Should You Opt In?

Plan structures vary by company, but one of the most popular iterations divides your purchase into four equal installments, with the first installment due at checkout and the remaining three each due two weeks apart.

For example, if your total is $200, you’ll pay $50 at checkout, then three installments of $50 over the course of six weeks. These installments are often billed automatically to the debit or credit card you used to make the original payment.

Unlike credit card issuers, many buy now, pay later companies do not conduct a hard credit pull when you apply. They may do a soft pull, which won’t affect your credit score, or — in the case of Afterpay — they may not check your credit at all.

Because they don’t require strong credit, buy now, pay later plans are accessible for shoppers with no credit history or bad credit.

Many plans also do not charge interest, meaning if you pay on time, you’ll only pay the cost of your purchase. But it's not guaranteed. Though Affirm offers zero-interest financing, depending on the retailer, it can charge up to 30% interest.

Is buy now, pay later a good idea?

Whether you should opt into one of these payment plans isn’t cut and dry, but here’s what to keep in mind.