Capital One is the first big bank to get rid of overdraft fees

"Rather than competing on quality service and attractive interest rates, many banks have become hooked on overdraft fees to feed their profit model," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in a press release. "We will be taking action to restore meaningful competition to this market."

For its part, JPMorgan Chase said that it has already taken some actions on overdraft charges and non-sufficient funds fees.

"The CFPB's numbers don't reflect changes we made earlier this year to our overdraft services, which have already helped 1.7 million customers," said Elizabeth Seymour, a spokesperson for the bank, in a statement to CNN Business.

"We eliminated the non-sufficient funds fee and significantly increased the amount a customer can overdraw before overdraft fees are charged," Seymour added. "These changes reflect our continuous efforts to offer the best, most competitive products and services our customers want."

But one prominent analyst wrote that other banks may soon follow Capital One's lead — or else risk having regulators impose even tougher restrictions.

"Our expectation is that more banks will try to avoid CFPB enforcement actions," said Cowen Washington Research Group's Jaret Seiberg in a report.