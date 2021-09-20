Charged an Overdraft Fee? Ask for a Refund

Matt Benevento was surprised when his bank sent him an alert that he’d incurred four overdraft transactions in his account and gotten dinged more than $100 in overdraft fees.

“It seemed like they were charging me so much money for a one-time mistake,” he says. But Benevento, a search engine optimization strategist who was living in New York state at the time, had been with his bank for years and wondered if it might be lenient with him. He says he called the bank’s customer service line and asked if they could waive the fees.

It worked. “They allowed the refund because it was my first offense and because I’m generally a good customer,” Benevento says. His advice to anyone else who’s been charged an overdraft fee? Ask if the bank will waive some or all of it. “It never hurts to ask,” he says.

How to ask your bank for a refund

Some banks have published fee forgiveness policies and may automatically waive some overdraft fees based on certain conditions. But even if there's no formal policy, it's always worth asking if your bank will waive the fee, says Jesse Bradin, a financial advisor in Raleigh, North Carolina.