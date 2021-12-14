Despite Big Social Security Changes in 2022, This Rule Will Stay the Same -- and It Could Cost You

Although the Social Security Administration adjusts most of its financial metrics to keep pace with inflation and wage growth, there is no adjustment to the rules regarding how much income you can have before Social Security benefits become taxable.

If you are a single tax filer with a provisional income above $25,000 or a married joint filer with a provisional income above $32,000, you could be taxed on part of your benefits. Between 50% and 85% of Social Security benefits could be subject to tax. These $25,000 and $32,000 thresholds aren't changing in 2022 -- and they haven't changed at all since they were set decades ago.

The problem is that the income level at which Social Security benefits become taxable is set in stone and doesn't adjust automatically according to a set formula each year. In order for it to change, Congress would have to alter the law to raise the income limits at which benefits become taxable. And there hasn't been any attempts to do that -- and it's not likely there will be in the near future.

Why is this such a big problem?