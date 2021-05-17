How to Make Sure Stock Market Volatility Doesn't Tank Your Retirement Savings

3. Keep contributing to your retirement account

When the stock market gets wonky, it can be tempting to pull back on retirement plan contributions until things settle down. Don't do that.

First of all, you only have a limited window of time to pump money into your account. Second, investing when the market is down gives you a chance to score discounted stocks that can grow in value and help you build more retirement wealth. And finally, retirement plans offer tax benefits, so there's no sense in giving those up. For example, the more money you put into a traditional IRA or 401(k), the less tax you'll pay on your income. And even though Roth accounts don't offer the same immediate tax break, you'll still benefit from the tax-free growth and withdrawals they offer once you enter retirement and need to access your money.

When you're getting close to retirement, a volatile stock market can be quite unsettling. But if you choose the right investment mix and stay the course, there's a good chance you'll get through that scary period with your retirement plans intact.

