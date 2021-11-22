The Catch With Buy Now, Pay Later Could Be Your Credit

Though BNPL providers may not report on-time payments, some still report missed payments.

For example, Zip, previously Quadpay, doesn’t report payments to the bureaus, but it will send past-due accounts to collections, which can affect your score.

Pamela Capalad, a certified financial planner based in Brooklyn, New York, says missed payments are the biggest risk when using a BNPL service. Because the installments can be automatically billed to your debit card, you could overdraw your account, resulting in penalty fees, before ultimately defaulting on the loan. This can hurt at a time when you’re particularly vulnerable.

“Often the people who are using these types of plans need to break up the payments for one reason or another,” Capalad says. “To have that affect their credit at the same time, I don’t think that’s a good thing.”

McClary notes how one missed payment could also lead to costly financing in the future, since interest rates will likely increase for borrowers with lower credit scores.

“Once the debt collection account shows up on the credit report, it creates a more significant barrier to overcome,” he says. “The cost of borrowing goes up as your credit score goes down.”