Jury awards St. Louis County man $20 million in asbestos suit

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury has ordered the Ford Motor Company to pay a south St. Louis County $20 million.

The jury's verdict Thursday ended a two-week asbestos trial in St. Louis Circuit Court.

Jurors found Ford liable in William Trokey's 2020 diagnosis of mesothelioma, a form of cancer.

Trokey, 76, sued the auto company alleging his exposure to asbestos while fixing Ford brakes as a gas station mechanic in the 1960s led to his illness, according to his law firm Simmons Hanly Conroy.

The jury awarded $10 million to him and $10 million in punitive damages to his wife.

Half of the $10 million in punitive damages goes to the state Tort Victims’ Compensation Fund as required by Missouri law.

A Ford spokesperson said "Our sympathy goes out to the Trokey family and while we respect the jury’s decision, we plan to appeal."

