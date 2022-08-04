 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Roundup cancer trial against Monsanto begins in St. Louis County

  • 0

CLAYTON — Biotech giant Bayer and its subsidiary Monsanto have been trying for years to get out from under thousands of court cases alleging its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer.

This week, the fight came to St. Louis County.

Opening arguments started Wednesday for three people who say the herbicide's active ingredient caused them to develop non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma after using Roundup for years. Attorneys for Creve Coeur-based Monsanto, which was purchased by Bayer in 2018, maintained that the product did not cause cancer. 

It's the first case to go to trial since the U.S. Supreme Court last month rejected a bid by Bayer to end thousands of lawsuits, potentially paving the way for billions more in settlements.

The trial is expected to last several weeks and will contain reviews of studies and testimony from experts hired for each side.

People are also reading…

Bayer has been dogged by similar lawsuits for years. The company has won at least four trials and has also lost multiple cases in which juries awarded millions of dollars in damages.

In a 2019 case that Bayer hoped to appeal at the U.S. Supreme Court, a California jury awarded roughly $80 million to a Sonoma County couple that regularly used Roundup for 26 years and contracted non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The award was later cut to $25 million.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major credit card mistakes to avoid when times are tough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News