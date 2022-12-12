Local developer tied to $300 million 'vertical city' plan for St. Louis' AT&T tower

A local developer is leading a $300 million plan to redevelop downtown St. Louis’ vacant former AT&T building with apartments, a hotel and retail options, according to new details provided in city documents.

Advantes Development Group was named as the developer in a meeting agenda for the city’s Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, which is slated to review a request for tax incentives for the project on Tuesday. Advantes’ connection to the project, at 909 Chestnut Street, was never publicly disclosed prior to LCRA posting the agenda online Friday. Brian Minges, owner of Advantes, did not respond to a request for comment.

It’s not clear whether Advantes also has an ownership stake in the building or is in negotiations to buy it from New York-based SomeraRoad Inc., which acquired the 1.4 million-square-foot property in April for $4.1 million. Ian Ross, founder and principal of SomeraRoad, declined to comment.

Advantes has redeveloped former St. Louis Public Schools buildings into apartments and recently has turned its attention to redeveloping buildings in Laclede’s Landing, a historic neighborhood just north of the Gateway Arch.

Recent marketing materials show a plan to redevelop the building into “The Beacon,” a “vertical city” featuring a spa, rooftop pool, garden and restaurant, more than 300 penthouse and regular apartments, about 10 floors — or roughly 300,000 square feet — of office space, and a 150-room boutique hotel that would occupy four floors. Tenants could move into the office space by January 2026 for a lease rate of $20 per square foot, according to the brochure.

The LCRA agenda said rents for the apartments would be around $2,270. The project, once complete, would cost $300 million and create more than 1,100 new jobs among the office, hotel and retail tenants.

Advantes is seeking 15 years of tax abatement. The LCRA board could recommend the project receive those incentives on Tuesday. The Board of Aldermen have final say.

In addition, the project also is expected to seek historic tax credits after the National Register of Historic Places granted the 36-year-old property historic status in September.

The former AT&T tower has been vacant since September 2017, when its namesake relocated 2,000 employees to nearby buildings. That same year, U.S. Bank sued the owner, MB REIT, and foreclosed on the building. The building had been in receivership — bondholders held about $107 million in debt on the building — until SomeraRoad bought it this year.