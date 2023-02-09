ST. LOUIS — A $1.2 billion proposal to redevelop the St. Louis riverfront south of the Poplar Street Bridge moved forward Thursday after a key governing board signed off on the deal.

The St. Louis Port Authority board approved a master redevelopment agreement with the developer, New York-based Good Developments Group, that establishes the developer's responsibilities with the project, which is situated within the port's boundaries. The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority still needs to sign off on the agreement, which is expected at an upcoming meeting.

Good Developments Group's plans call for high-rise residential towers, an entertainment district and an advanced manufacturing center producing construction materials for projects across the country on 95 acres known as Chouteau's Landing. The project also is referred to as Gateway South.

The city has approved incentives worth $45 million over 15 years. The port is also seeking a $5 million matching grant from the state Department of Economic Development.

The initial phase of Good Developments Group's project calls for 750,000 square feet of industrial space and 475,000 square feet of commercial space on 12.5 acres near the Crunden Martin site at Second and Gratiot streets.

A consultant for the developer, Doug Rasmussen of Steadfast City, said the developer has been aggressive in pursuing tenants and has sent out 10 to 12 letters of intent but do not yet have any signed.

But site work for the project could begin as early as this summer, he said.